IPU cannot consider Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition  says Sen.Ibrahim

The Chairman, Senate Interparliamentary Committee, Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim, says that the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) cannot consider the petition suspended Sen.Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, presented before it.

By Naomi Sharang

Ibrahim, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition before the IPU “is dead on arrival”.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, was recently suspended by the senate on matter bothering on senate rules and sexual harassment.

“The Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU) cannot consider petitions from individuals.

“Nigeria, rather than Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, is a member of the IPU. A petition can only be lodged against a member state by another member state.

“The suspended senator is not a member of the IPU, but Nigeria is. She cannot represent the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I served as the interim president of the IPU in Geneva in 2023; I am familiar with how the IPU operates after presiding over its proceedings,” Ibrahim said.

He added that as the Chairman of IPC in the Senate, he did not approve or authorise the suspended Sen. Natasha to attend the IPU on behalf of Nigeria or the Senate President. (NAN)