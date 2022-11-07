IPPIS: OAGF inaugurates joint committee to address peculiarities of universities

The Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Sylva Okolieaboh, has inaugurated a joint committee to address the peculiarities of Nigerian universities in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The joint committee comprises representatives of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and has three months to complete its assignment commencing from 1st November 2022.

At the inauguration, Mr Okolieaboh stressed the need for compromise between both parties and assured that the OAGF was ready to accommodate all the legitimate peculiarities of the university community in the IPPIS.

He said it has become imperative to resolve all contentious issues between the Federal Government and the ASUU, noting that as long as the dispute continues, the ultimate losers are the Nigerian students and by extension, the nation.

Mr Okolieaboh who expressed optimism that the inauguration of the committee will lay a foundation for a new relationship between the Federal Government and the ASUU, assured that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) will give the committee the needed support to succeed in its assignment.

In his speech, the Vice President of ASUU, Prof Chris Piwuna said the presence of ASUU at the inauguration was indicative of the Union’s willingness to resolve contentious issues especially as it relates to the IPPIS and UTAS. He expressed confidence in the steps being taken by the OAGF in resolving the issues at hand.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that the Committee is the outcome of the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

