IPPIS: Does ASUU’s resistance imply hidden agenda? By Rabiu Musa

The recent decision of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to keep a longer-head with the Federal Government over inclusion into Integrated Personal Payment Information System (IPPIS), has generated a lot of controversy among Nigerians, as to whether the Union is canvassing for a hidden agenda.

According to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmad Idris, the IPPIS is a new technological system and a Unit managed by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

IPPIS policy is binding on all staff that are on payroll of the federal government and is aimed at integrating its establishments, hence, ASUU alone has no reason whatsoever to resist it, even when all other federal civil servants have agreed to comply. The AGF has accused the union of trying to denigrate the system, which according to him, has enjoyed a wide public acceptance as a way of saving leakages to the country.

Fighting against a holistic policy that enables the federal government to save the sum of over N230 billion in 2 years, is endorsement of corruption. The action of the Union defies public interest and hence, risks losing credibility and public sympathy it has enjoyed over the years.

The reason for the integration, according to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmad, is to monitor finances and ensure transparency and accountability, particularly in detecting ghost workers.

For this reason, President Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2020 budget presentation at National Assembly, NASS, directed all federal ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, to enroll into the system. He ordered stoppage of salary payment to any agency the fails to comply with the directive by the end of October (now extended to November).

This directive seemingly does not augur well with ASUU and has kicked against it, arguing that it is an attempt to violate the Universities’ autonomy as enshrined in the (Universities Miscellaneous Provision Amendment Act 2003), which mandates Universities to be free to deliver their mandates.

This position is surprising, coming from the academicians. I am sure the system will undoubtedly curtail corruption, ensure transparency and accountability. But the Union is trying by hook or by crook to discredit and resist it. This actually puts suspicion on public belief that the Union is simply at war with anti-corruption crusade.

It is clear that if the Union is subsumed into the system, it will detect many visiting lecturers to various universities and institutions. Because, lecturers are allowed to attend only one university or institution of their choice and are entitled to 50 per cent of their salary as recommended by Nigerian University Commission (NUC). They fear that their integration into IPPIS may expose violators of this provision. The reason for the resistance is obvious.

If the integration into the system is not targeted at reducing their salary, then why the rift? This tells us that the Union may have a hidden agenda beyond the socalled universities’ autonomy. ASUU should reconsider its stand on this issue and comply with FG’s directive for a better Nigeria.

Musa is a student of the Department of Information and Media Studies, Bayero University, Kano and can be reached at: [email protected]