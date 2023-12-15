IPPIS: ASUU, SSANU hail Tinubu, seek more intervention in tertiary institutions

Dr Biodun Olaniran, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, has commended the Federal Government for removing federal tertiary institution workers from IPPIS.

Olaniran gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the federal government had, on Wednesday, on Wednesday, approved the exemption of federal universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS)

According to the ASUU chairman, President Bola Tinubu should be commended for hearkening to ASUU’s request on the need to leave university workers out of the salary payment platform.

He, however, urged the government to equally attend to other issues bedevilling the nation’s universities.

“There is still more to be done to return the nation’s universities to their feet, especially by the negotiation committee, under the chairmanship of Nimi Briggs,” Olaniran said.

Also, the Secretary, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Ibadan branch, Mr Charles Adebimpe, said that the union had sought for more clarifications from the government on the development.

Adebimpe, while commending the federal government, said that the removal of tertiary institutions from IPPIS would mark a departure from the status quo.

He said that the union had proposed to government to replace IPPIS with University Peculiar Personnel Payment System (U3PS).

Adebimpe said SSANU was open to further discussions on the payment platform that would better let lots of tertiary institution workers. (NAN)

By Ibukun Emiola

