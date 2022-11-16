IPOB terrorists kidnap Navy personnel after visiting sick mother

By Chimezie Godfrey

A rating of the Nigerian Navy, OSFM Ibrahim, has been kidnapped by terrorists of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, along the Anambra State axis.

Ibrahim, PRNigeria gathered, was abducted on his way back to Port Harcourt, on Sunday.

He was said to be returning to the Rivers State capital after visiting his sick mother.

According to a highly-placed naval source, Ibrahim is presently serving at the Nigerian Navy Primary School Borokiri, until his abduction by the IPOB gunmen.

The source told PRNigeria: “OSFM Ibrahim went on compassionate leave to visit his sick mother and on his way back to Portharcourt along the Anambra axis, the vehicle was intercepted by members of the IPOB/ESN members. They were interrogated one after the other and their luggage searched.

“Osfm Ibrahim a x22553 luggage had a new camouflage uniform and boot. His phone was also searched and pictures of him in uniform were discovered. He was said to have been taken away to an undisclosed location.

“The said rating was on his way back to Portharcourt on Sunday the 13 Nov 22 when the vehicle developed a fault and was made to sleep over on the road, upon the repair, the vehicle decided to pass through the southeastern axis when they ought to know that Monday sit at home is in force in that region. All efforts to rescue him are ongoing as the bio in Onitsha has been informed for assistance in tracking the whereabouts of the abducted rating.

Contacted, Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan, naval spokesperson, confirmed the incident to PRNigeria.

He, however, assured that their personnel, together with operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, have swung into action, in a bid to ensure OSFM Ibrahim’s safe and quick release.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

