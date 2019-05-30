IPOB sit-at-home order threatens businesses in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba.

#TrackNigeria: Businesses, including academic activities across Asaba in Delta state, were on Thursday paralyzed over the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had threatened to hold massive protest and given a sit-at-home order on May 30th 2019, in the South South, South East regions.

In Asaba, business and academic activities were paralyzed because virtually all streets were deserted by commercial buses, especially plying Asaba- Onistha road.

At the popular Ogbeogonogo market, some traders could not open their shops for fear of the unknown, while while a few others that went to the market were seen discussing in groups.

The Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovuwakpoyeya reiterated police commitment to protecting lives and properties.

“The Police will deal decisively with any trouble maker in the state, the Police will protect the lives and properties of the people in the state, the Police is not perturbed about the IPOB threats, the Police will maintain law and order,” he warned.

One of the traders, Igwe Ignatius said IPOB is the only solution to the problem in the country, adding that it might be long, but IPOB would achieve its dreams for its country.

“Many of us in Asaba are Biafra IPOB, and today is our day, it’s just a delayed but we must get there, IPOB is the only solution to the problem in Nigeria,” he boasted.

