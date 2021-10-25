IPOB sit-at-home: Obiano approves Saturdays as school days in Anambra

By Idris Ibrahim

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano approved Saturdays as school days to replace Monday, which been marked by the proscribed Indigenous of Biafra (IPOB) group as sit-at-home day.

Schools across the state will commence Saturday classes on October till further notice.

This was made known in a recent memo by the state government titled; “Anambra State Government Approves Saturday as School Day.”

“I am directed by the Executive Secretary to inform you that the Anambra State Govt. approved Saturdays as school days in of Mondays.

“All HMs are to notify teachers, pupils as well as parents about the new development. Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision henceforth will hold on Saturdays,” the memo revealed.

Don Adinuba, Commissioner Information and Public Enlightenment, in a statement Monday confirmed the recent directives issued by the state government.

“Every game permission absent from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the Executive Chairman ASUBBEB through the Executive Secretary following due process. Saturday classes will commence on /10/21 next week,” Mr Adinubu said.

On July 30, the separatist group declared every Monday which commenced on August 9 as sit-at-home protest demanding the release its embattled leader, from the custody of Department of State Service (DSS).

The leader of the pro-Biafra group been in detention in facility in Abuja since he was arrested in Kenya in June and extradited to Nigeria to face treason trial.

