IPOB sit-at-home: Obiano approves Saturdays as school days in Anambra

By Idris Ibrahim

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has approved Saturdays as school days to replace Monday, which has been marked by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group as sit-at-home day.

Schools across the state will commence Saturday classes on October 30 till further notice.

This was made known in a recent memo by the state government titled; “Anambra State Government Approves Saturday as School Day.”

“I am directed by the Executive Secretary to inform you that the Anambra State Govt. has approved Saturdays as school days in place of Mondays.

“All HMs are to notify teachers, pupils as well as parents about the new development. Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision henceforth will hold on Saturdays,” the memo revealed.

Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, in a statement Monday confirmed the recent directives issued by the state government.

“Every game permission for absent from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the Executive Chairman ASUBBEB through the Executive Secretary following due process. Saturday classes will commence on 30/10/21 next week,” Mr Adinubu said.

On July 30, the separatist group declared every Monday which commenced on August 9 as sit-at-home protest demanding for the immediate release its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of Department of State Service (DSS).

The leader of the pro-Biafra group has been in detention in DSS facility in Abuja since he was arrested in Kenya in June and extradited to Nigeria to face treason trial.

