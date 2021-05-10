IPOB: Police clamp down on newspaper vendors, arrest 5 in Imo

The Inspector-General of Police (I-) Intelligent Response Team (IRT) on Monday arrested five vendors in Owerri for allegedly of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Abutu Yaro, confirmed the arrest but added that the were not from his command.

One of the arrested vendors, Onyebuchi Iwundu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) a police station that the IRT arrested them Rotibi Street, a popular circulation street off the Douglas in the early hours of Monday.

Iwundu said they were accused of circulating and of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He alleged that they were manhandled before being taken to the police station for detention.

The vendor also alleged that the confiscated papers and money, adding that they had been warned not to circulate newspapers that promote IPOB’s .

He listed others arrested alongside with him as Isinwa Blessing, Nelson,  Micheal and Sakatan.

NAN also reports that the circulation Manager of New Telegraph , Mr Chuck Ugwuibe was arrested on Tuesday Banana junction Orlu and has been in police custody. (NAN)

