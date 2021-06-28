IPMAN Western zone backs out of national body planned strike

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Western Zone, has backed out of the planned strike by its national body over alleged police harassment.

The Zonal Chairman, IPMAN, South West, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national body of the oil marketers had threatened to embark on strike on Tuesday after some police officers invaded its Abuja secretariat on Friday.

Tajudeen directed all depot and petrol station operators in the zone to go about their normal businesses.

He also urged them to ensure free flow and hitch free supply and distribution of petroleum products across every nooks and crannies of the South West.

According to him, members should stop creating unnecessary panic over fuel scarcity because there is sufficient product in the depots.

“The Western zone depots comprising Ejigbo Satellite, Mosinmi, Ore, Ibadan and Ilorin have sufficient products and the association is not considering any strike.

“There is no need for panic over fuel scarcity threat by the national body, as virtually all the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depots across the states have sufficient petroleum product and are discharging,’’ he said.

Tajudeen reaffirmed the commitment of the association toward supporting the Federal Government’s efforts on effective and efficient distribution of products across the country.

He noted that IPMAN had so far reached an agreement with other marketers for better synergy in making the product available in the Western zone.

“IPMAN which controls 80 per cent outlets has more advantage in distributing and dispensing in both urban and hinterlands in the country.

“In line with the Federal Government’s efforts in ensuring efficient petroleum products distribution across the country, IPMAN members have opted for a seamless distribution of petroleum products,’’ he said.

Tajudeen said that synergy between members and government would present a common front that would advance the interest of the group and ensure smooth distribution of the products across the country.

“While we support Federal Government and NNPC/Pipeline and Products Marketing Company to achieve their objectives of products supplies, we will continue do our businesses legitimately without fear or favour.

“We are passionate about the plight of Nigerians and we will not add to the suffering of the people.

We, therefore advise our principals to employ means of dialogue rather than exposing our members to public embarrassment.

“Once again you have assurances of all stakeholders of South West of our commitment to place the country above our personal interest,’’ he said. (NAN)

