IPMAN Surveillance seeks collaboration with Nigerian Army

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Surveillance Ltd., a subsidiary of IPMAN, has sought collaboration with the Nigerian Army on pipeline security.



IPMAN sought collaboration with the 4 Brigade of the Army on intelligence sharing and surveillance of pipelines in the South South region.

The organisation sought the collaboration during its courtesy visit to the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Sani Abdullahi, at the brigade’s headquarters in Benin on Friday.

Mr Tosan Ailodion, Chairman of the organization, in his remarks said the surveillance team was created to curb activities of vandals along the petroleum pipelines across the country.



Ailodion disclosed that activities of vandals were causing huge losses to the Federal Government.



He expressed concern with incessant pipeline vandalism, especially in the South South zone of the country.



He, therefore, called for the assistance of the Nigerian army through the brigade on intelligence sharing and surveillance of pipelines.



Responding, Abdullahi said the Nigerian Army was ready to collaborate with any progressive thinking organisation in the area of security and protection of lives and property.



He said that the promise was in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya’s vision.



He explained that the COAS vision was “to have a Nigerian army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria”.



Similarly, the brigade commander also received on courtesy, the State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps, Edo, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola.

He gave the assurance that the NYSC should expect nothing short of standard from the brigade, especially in providing the scheme with worthy officers and soldiers for conservation of discipline during NYSC Orientation Courses.



Olubukola had in her remarks commended the Nigerian army for its unflinching support toward the scheme since it was created.



She also asked for ways to sustain the formidable working relationship that had existed between the two organisations.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Staff 4 Brigade, Col Woyengibarakemi Diriyai, its Garrison Commander, Lt-Col. Temitayo Fakokunde, and Assistant Chief of Staff, Lt.-Col. Kunle Atilola were present during the courtesy visits. (NAN)

