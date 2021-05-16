The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the Anambra government to expedite actions on documentation of the proposed land for Petroleum Tanker Park.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, IPMAN Chairman, Enugu Depot Community, fielding questions from journalists in Awka on Sunday, said that the documentation would enable the association move in and develop the land.

Anyaso said that the reminder is in line with the agreement signed between the marketers and the state government to create a park for tankers and long-distance transporters.

He lauded the government for acting proactively and averting petrol crisis by offsetting the indebtedness of Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS) to an IPMAN member in the state.

He said that the payment of the debt which had lingered for about five years was at the verge of creating energy crisis in the state.

He thanked the government for fulfilling its promise as contained in the agreement between the parties.

“I must tell you that IPMAN and the Anambra government are collaborating harmoniously, for now there is no face off or possible shutdown because they are addressing issues in our agreement with them.

“I want to thank Gov. Willie Obiano, who directed the payment of debt owed one member, Siluch Oil, by the state-owned TRACAS since 2017, I can confirm that the marketer has received his money and we are grateful,” he said.

The chairman said that the tanker park project was another part of the agreement which would be beneficial to the government and the general public.

According to him, the park which will contain about 300 trucks at a time when completed, will reduce petrol tanker crashes by easing traffic load and reducing fatigue among drivers.

He said that the park would also yield high revenue to the state and boost the economy of the people in the area.

Anyaso also said they are waiting for the Certificate of Occupancy document for the land the state government promised to provide so they could move in and build the tanker park as agreed.

“It has safety, security and economic benefits for everybody but we have not seen enough action in that regard, we appeal to the governor to give the approval and ensure that the relevant ministry and department implement it,” he said.

Mr C-Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Works and Public Enlightenment, said the project is receiving due attention from government as the land had been earmarked and the document sent to the governor for approval.

He said the park would attract a number of benefits, including decongestion of roads, improvement of aesthetics, creation of jobs and generation of revenue for government and the union. (NAN)

