IPMAN Seeks EFCC Support  In ￼Curbing Oil Theft In The ￼Niger Delta.

May 17, 2022 Favour Lashem



The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN,  has sought  the support and intervention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC  in curbing oil theft and pipeline vandalism  in the Niger Delta.

This request was made on Monday,  May 16, 2022 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State   by the  Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN,  Hon. Bello Binna, while paying a Courtesy Visit to the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Commander of the EFCC, ACE Nwanneka Nwokike, in his office.

Binna, in his remark, said that the EFCC is the only agency trusted to give  solutions on issues of pipeline vandalism and oil theft in  the Niger Delta region.  “In the past,  our efforts have been wasted, we were advised that the agency who has the mandate to make our job effective is the EFCC”, he said.

According to him, the Association is more comfortable with what the EFCC is doing. “We are here to collaborate with the Agency which we are more comfortable with and we believe that with your support, our jobs will have a headway”.

 Responding,  Nwokike said that the EFCC is working tirelessly  to put an end to the menace of illegal  oil bunkering in  the Niger Delta region, “I assure you that the EFCC has the desire to reduce,  if not bring to an end,  the menace of illegal  oil bunkering”.

He also stressed the need to educate  youths within the region on the ills of illegal oil bunkering.  “We will educate our youths on the dangers of this, which is part of our mandate, educating our youths on why they must leave these illegalities. We must all come together to see how we can tackle this menace. I want to assure you that we will work together”, he said.