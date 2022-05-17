IPMAN Seeks EFCC Support  In ￼Curbing Oil Theft In The ￼Niger Delta.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has sought the support and intervention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in curbing oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

This request was made on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by the Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Hon. Bello Binna, while paying a Courtesy Visit to the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Commander of the EFCC, ACE Nwanneka Nwokike, in his office.

Binna, in his remark, said that the EFCC is the only agency trusted to give solutions on issues of pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta region. “In the past, our efforts have been wasted, we were advised that the agency who has the mandate to make our job effective is the EFCC”, he said.

According to him, the Association is more comfortable with what the EFCC is doing. “We are here to collaborate with the Agency which we are more comfortable with and we believe that with your support, our jobs will have a headway”.

Responding, Nwokike said that the EFCC is working tirelessly to put an end to the menace of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region, “I assure you that the EFCC has the desire to reduce, if not bring to an end, the menace of illegal oil bunkering”.

He also stressed the need to educate youths within the region on the ills of illegal oil bunkering. “We will educate our youths on the dangers of this, which is part of our mandate, educating our youths on why they must leave these illegalities. We must all come together to see how we can tackle this menace. I want to assure you that we will work together”, he said.

