IPMAN says partnership with FG will accelerate CNG project implementation

By Chimezie Anaso

The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the Federal Government to adopt its infrastructure for effective and accelerated implementation of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN Enugu Depot Community, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Enugu Depot Community comprises Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states.

Anyaso said that independent marketeers had the widest spread in the Nigerian downstream sector of the petroleum industry, adding that they were best positioned to effect the switch to CNG more expeditiously.

He said the Federal Government should provide training and funding for IPMAN members, as their participation in the scheme would engender speed, spread and competition, and be devoid of administrative bottlenecks.

“IPMAN welcomes the desire of the Federal Government to find an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit which price has skyrocketed with attendant inflation and slowdown of the economy.

“I want to call on the Federal Government to use the existing downstream infrastructure which IPMAN already has on ground with over 21 depots and thousands of outlets across Nigeria, and we have the space.

“Using independent marketers as a channel will quicken the distribution process more than looking for fresh vendors. All it requires is the right funding and training for members.

“The government should work with IPMAN depot leaders who have the statistics of members and their capacities; this will help to drive the policy and bridge the energy gap we have now,” he said.

Anyaso urged tackling of the petroleum sector crisis with urgent fixing of the nation’s refineries for long-term solution.

He said that effective implementation of the CNG project would give Nigerians quality alternatives and energy security. (NAN)

