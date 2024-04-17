IPMAN petitions Soludo over demolition of filling station

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has petitioned Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra over the demolition of a part of property belonging to Chris Tee Petroleum limited.

The property is located at Trans-Nkissi Phase 1, along Onitsha/Otuocha road, Onitsha.

In a letter of appeal, signed by Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States, the association called for Soludo’s intervention.

The association said the demolition was carried out by the Anambra State Physical Planning Board.

“Following a letter of complaint and our on-the-site assessment of damages incurred by our member, whose documents for the operation of the said petrol station are valid (as attached), we were surprised when the agency came and destroyed part of the premises on April 14, 2024.”

The association said the filling station has been in operation since 2012 with all its documents valid.

“Mr Governor, we kindly appeal for your intervention by directing the said agency to immediately reconstruct the damaged sections of this petrol station to enable them continue with their business as the rainy season is fast approaching,” the letter said.

In a reaction, Mr Chike Maduekwe, Chairman of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, said he had not seen the letter.

“I cannot speculate. When I see the letter I will respond to it,” he said. (NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso