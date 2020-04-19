IPMAN mourns Kyari, urges Nigerians to see COVID-19 as reality

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo and its National Executive commitee commiserate with, the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), on the passing on to glory of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari OON, who died on Friday, April 17, 2020, and has since been buried in accordance with his faith. We are pained but we have no choice than God wishes.

The National Operations Controller of IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi in a statement, described the late Chief of Staff as a hardworking Nigerian, who dedicated a greater part of his life to the service of the country both in the private and public sector.

He was a bridge builder, who provided effective administrative support to the president in the governance of Nigeria.

Osatuyi said the association received news of the death of Alhaji Abba Kyari with a rude shock and we sees it as a very unfortunate surprise.

“Late Abba Kyari was a detribalised Nigerian and coolheaded fine gentleman who had treated all institutions with love and respect.

“We prayed for the gentle soul of the deceased and the fortitude for the family to bear the irreparable loss.”

The IPMAN boss also urged Nigerians to take the ongoing fight against the pandemic more seriously, described the virus as a ruthless enemy of humanity that must be collectively defeated.

Osatuyi also prayed for the souls of the thousands of victims already killed by COVID-19 around the world.

He urged Nigerians to keep to the rules and regulations already set by the government as measures to combat the pandemic.

He prayed that Almighty Allah will grant the President, the Kyari family and the people of Borno State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.