IPMAN lauds Malami’s intervention in reopening of national secretariat

July 8, 2021



 The Independent Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN) has commended the Attorney-General the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, for his intervention in the reopening national secretariat.

IPMAN’S National President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, gave the commendation in an interview with the Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the secretariat located, at No. 41 Gnasimgbe Eyadema ., Asokoro District, Abuja, was sealed off on June 25 by some police officers on an alleged petition against IPMAN’S national executive.

Okoronkwo said Malami’s directive to the police authorities which led to the reopening the secretariat showed his to upholding the rule of law.

He said: ”We to commend the AGF for his intervention which allowed us to regain access to the secretariat.

“The police had no reason to invade our secretariat because this issue has been settled by a Supreme Court judgement delivered in Abuja on Dec. 14, 2018.

“The read by Justice Musa Muhammad in suit No. SC15/2015 recognised my humble self and Alhaji Danladi Pasali as President and Secretary of IPMAN respectively.”

Okoronkwo enjoined IPMAN members to go about their respective without any fear of intimidation.

He said the association would continue to support efforts of the Federal Government to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products across the country. (NAN)

