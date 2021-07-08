IPMAN lauds Malami’s intervention in reopening of national secretariat

The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has commended the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, for his intervention in the reopening of its national secretariat.

IPMAN’S National President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the secretariat located, at No. 41 Gnasimgbe Eyadema St., Asokoro District, Abuja, was sealed off on June 25 by some police officers acting on an alleged petition against IPMAN’S national executive.

Okoronkwo said Malami’s directive to the police authorities which led to the reopening of the secretariat showed his commitment to upholding the rule of law.

He said: ”We want to commend the AGF for his intervention which allowed us to regain access to the secretariat.

“The police had no reason to invade our secretariat because this issue has been settled by a Supreme Court judgement delivered in Abuja on Dec. 14, 2018.

“The judgment read by Justice Musa Muhammad in suit No. SC15/2015 recognised my humble self and Alhaji Danladi Pasali as President and Secretary of IPMAN respectively.”

Okoronkwo enjoined IPMAN members to go about their respective businesses without any fear of intimidation.

He said the association would continue to support efforts of the Federal Government to ensure smooth supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country. (NAN)

