IPMAN hails resolution of PTD, Imo Govt face-off

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has commended the Imo government and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) for the amicable resolution of the crisis between them.

IPMAN Chairman, Enugu Depot, Mr Chinedu Anyaso, commended both parties in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka.

Tanker drivers in the South-East zone had joined their colleagues in Imo in the strike to protest the demolition of their member’s filling station by the state government.

NAN reports that the strike was suspended zone due to the resolution of the face off between the PTD and representatives of the Imo government on Wednesday in Owerri.

The crisis had resulted in the scarcity of petrol forcing marketers to sell the product for between N200 and N350 per litre in the zone.

Anyaso commended the parties including Sen. Andy Uba, who facilitated the truce, for resolving the crisis which had brought untold hardship to the residents

He said the resumption of petrol distribution was with immediate effect.

“IPMAN is happy that the disagreement between the Imo government and PTD in the zone has been resolved.

“This decision is as a result of the fruitful meeting between the IPMAN, PTD leadership and the Imo government.

“We want to appreciate the Imo government, PTD, Sen. Uba and all those who made it possible,” he said.

Mr Peter Modebelu, PTD Zonal Chairman, also confirmed the suspension of the industrial action to NAN.

“We have called off and members have started moving products in the zone,” Modebelu said. (NAN)

