The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has enjoined Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s unity as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

IPMAN’s President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had declared May 12 and 13 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

Okoronkwo congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, which marked the end of the fasting period.

He said: “On behalf of the National Executive of IPMAN and its Board of Trustees, I want to felicitate our Muslim brothers and sisters, as they mark Eid-el-Fitr.

“I urge them to continue to pray for the unity and peaceful coexistence of our beloved nation during this critical moment.

“I believe it is important to sustain the virtues, ideals and values beyond the month of Ramadan as it will be of immense benefit to us personally and as a nation.”

Okoronkwo said IPMAN would continue to play a key role in national development by supporting government’s programmes and policies that would enable the country maximise opportunities in the petroleum sector.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

