IPMAN celebrates with Nigerians at Christmas

By Chimezie Anaso

The Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN), has congratulated Nigerians and Christians in particular, on the occasion of the 2022 Christmas celebration.

Christmas is the commemoration of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago.

Alhaji Debo Ahmed, National President of IPMAN, who sent the message in a statement on behalf of the National Executive Council, wished Nigerians a successful and eventful celebration.

He said the body of marketers wished to associate with the Nigerian masses at this time when the country is facing challenges with distribution of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“IPMAN felicitates Nigerians especially the Christians as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

“I also use this opportunity to associate with everyone on the trying times we are all facing in the PMS distribution in the country.

“As NNPC Ltd is making serious efforts in increasing importation, I call on members to cooperate with them towards easing the supply and distribution of PMS.

“This will enable the populace to travel freely without much effect on the cost of movement. We remain partners for a new Nigeria,” he stated. (NAN)