IPMAN backs NNPC, PPMC online products centralisation policy

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has backed new centralisation policy of online products by () and Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC).

IPMAN in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman on in Lagos also okayed renewal of bulk purchase agreements between marketers and companies.

Suleiman said clarification was necessitated by a complaint made by a group purporting be speaking for IPMAN over issues.

According him, IPMAN has no faction because the issue has been settled by a Supreme Court judgment delivered on Dec. 14, 2018.

He said the judgment read by
Justice Musa Muhammad in suit No. SC15/2015 recognised Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo as the authentic president of IPMAN.

“IPMAN as a body reforms and policies that will ensure transparency, availability and smooth delivery of petroleum products being initiated by government through its agencies.

“We believe that the new centralisation policy for online products and the renewal of bulk purchase agreements with and PPMC are needed at this point in time.

is no other group recognised by law speak on behalf of independent marketers except IPMAN and we urge the authorities disregard any complaints coming from such quarters,’’ he said.

Suleiman said IPMAN would continue efforts of the government and other stakeholders in the industry to ensure that Nigerians continued to enjoy undisrupted supply of petroleum products across the . (NAN)

