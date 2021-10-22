IPMAN alerts FG on fuel price hike by private depot owners

October 22, 2021



Zubairu Idris

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Kano alerted the Federal Government to the alleged decision some private depot owners to increase fuel prices.

The Chairman, IPMAN Kano Branch, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, disclosed this in a in Kano Friday.

He said that the decision would cause fuel crisis in the country, if not halted.

The said that depot owners have increased the of the product from N148 per litre to between N153 and N155 per litre since Friday last week.

“The association found it necessary to alert the government in order not to blame its members when they increase the of the commodity as they will not sell the product at a loss.

“We are calling the management of the NNPC to investigate the issue because we know it is only the Federal Government that imports fuel not private depot owners.

 “As I am talking to you now private depots in Warri, Calabar, Lagos and Oghara have started increasing their prices.

“We hope the management of the NNPC will investigate the matter with a view to proffering solutions,” Danmallam said.

He accused the private depot owners of trying to cause fuel crisis in the country closing their depots as the year comes to an end in order to maximise profit.

The explained that the association would not fold its arms and allow such people to engage in unnecessary fuel increase.

He said that members of the public always accused their members of flagrant increase in fuel prices in the country. (NAN)

