IPI’s World Congress takes off Sept 15 in Vienna

The yearly Word Congress for journalists under the auspices of International Press Institute IPI takes off in Vienna Austria from Wednesday 15 to 17 September 2021. The meeting is going to be both virtual and physical for over 2000 members.

Some members representing Nigeria are Raheem Adedoyin whose appointment to the Executive Board of the respectable body will be ratified at the congress, Folu Olamiti member of the IPI Board of Trustees Nigeria Chapter and Chairman of the Church of Nigeria Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television ACNNTV and Dapo Olorunyomi Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Premium Times . He is also one of the panelists at the congress.

This year’s Congress is coming two years after the last one that was held in Geneva. Last year, the congress could not hold because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the topics to be discussed are: Innovation in Distribution of News on Messaging Platforms; Think Globally, Report Locally: The Future of News is Local.

