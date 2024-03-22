IPI Nigeria demands immediate release of Segun Olatunji, Editor, FirstNews

The International Press Institute , IPI Nigeria has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the security agencies to produce the Editor of FirstNews, Mr Segun Olatunji, who was allegedly abducted by the military last Friday.

IPI Nigeria, in a statement signed by its President, Musikilu Mojeed and Legal Adviser, Tobi Soniyi, noted that “the continued detention of Mr Olatunji under whatever guise is a gross violation of his fundamental human rights under the Nigerian Constitution”.

It added that: “He is entitled to his personal liberty. If, however, he has committed an offence,

he should be charged to court as provided for by the Constitution”.

Olatunji, a former Kaduna State correspondent of The PUNCH, was on Friday picked up in his Lagos home in Iyana Odo, Abule Egba area of Lagos.

He was reportedly whisked away by 10 armed men, and to date, nothing has been heard of his whereabouts.

As it is now, no security agency has owned up to holding Mr. Olatunji. His family remains under apprehension, the statement said.

Before issuing this statement, IPI Nigeria had reached out to security agencies demanding the immediate release of Mr Olatunji. However, there has been no positive response.

President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural speech had promised to uphold the Constitution. IPI Nigeria is now calling on the president to uphold the Constitution, the statement said.