IPI Nigeria condemns arrest of Regional Editor, Adejuwon Soyinka

The International Press Institute, IPI Nigeria has condemned the arrestthe Regional Editor, West Africa of the Conversation Africa and Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service, Adejuwon Soyinka, by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) in Lagos.

A statement Sunday signed by Ahmed Shekarau, IPI Nigeria, Secretary and Tobi Soniyi, IPI Nigeria Legal, Adviser/Chair, Advocacy Committee said,

“Mr Soyinka was arrested and taken into custody at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos around 5.40am on Sunday the 25th of August, 2024 shortly after he arrived Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

“Following the intervention of IPI Nigeria, the SSS released Mr Soyinka on bail after detaining him for not less than six hours.

“However, the secret police is still holding on to his international passport.

“Although no reason has been given for his arrest and subsequent detention, we view the action of the SSS as part of a plot to intimidate and harass journalists by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

IPI Nigeria noted that, “Mr Soyinka’s arrest and detention are not isolated cases.

“Since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, we have noticed a systematic clampdown on journalists across the country.

“The gestapo manner with which Segun Olatunji was arrested and (flown) from Lagos to Abuja is still fresh in mind.

“During the #ENDBADGOVERNANCEINNIGERIA protests across the nation, journalists were directly shot at reminiscent of the dark days of the military.

IPI Nigeria further said, “Hiding under the Cybercrime Act, the police have embarked on indiscriminate harassment and arrest of journalists.

“For the flimsiest reason, journalists are being invited or arrested. The plan is to stop journalists from carrying out their legitimate duty.

“We hereby demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Soyinka’s international passport.

“We also demand a commitment from the federal government to uphold the freedom of the press and stop further harassment and intimidation of journalists.

“In the main, we advise journalists to be vigilant and go about their reportorial duty with the highest commitment to professional ethics.”