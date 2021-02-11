IPI mourns death of Jakande, its former president

The International Press Institute( IPI) has expressed   grief over the death of its former leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Alh. Lateef Jakande.

 

This was disclosed in a statement by Kabiru Yusuf and Raheem Adedoyin, Chairman and secretary respectively of  IPI Nigeria to mourn Jakande’s passing away.

 

According to the duo, Alhaji Jakande was not only a celebrated editor in Nigeria, he was a devoted member of IPI and President of IPI Executive Board.

 

“We send our Condolences to the family of our departed leader and the media community,” the statement said.

 

