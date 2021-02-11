The International Press Institute( IPI) has expressed grief over the death of its former leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Alh. Lateef Jakande.

This was disclosed in a statement by Kabiru Yusuf and Raheem Adedoyin, Chairman and secretary respectively of IPI Nigeria to mourn Jakande’s passing away.

According to the duo, Alhaji Jakande was not only a celebrated editor in Nigeria, he was a devoted member of IPI and President of IPI Executive Board.

“We send our Condolences to the family of our departed leader and the media community,” the statement said.