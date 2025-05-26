‎IPI Demands Recall of Channels TV Crew Expelled from Akwa Ibom Government House

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has issued a strong condemnation of the Akwa Ibom State Government following the expulsion of two Channels Television journalists from the Government House in Uyo.



‎



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has issued a strong condemnation of the Akwa Ibom State Government following the expulsion of two Channels Television journalists from the Government House in Uyo.



‎



‎The incident, which has sparked nationwide outrage, occurred after Channels TV aired a clip showing Governor Umo Eno allegedly confirming plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



‎



‎The expelled journalists—Channels TV’s correspondent and cameraman assigned to the state—were reportedly ordered out on the directive of the state government.



‎



‎Describing the act as “reckless” and “anti-democratic,” IPI Nigeria called for the immediate reversal of the expulsion.



‎



‎ “These journalists are experienced media personnel with a deep knowledge of government activities, and no journalist should be made to face this kind of humiliating treatment simply for doing their job,” said Tobi Soniyi, IPI Legal Adviser and Chairman of the Advocacy Committee. “We will continue to support and encourage impartial reportage no matter the situation.”



‎



‎The press freedom group noted that the move constitutes a direct violation of the Nigerian Constitution, specifically citing Section 22 of Chapter 2, which affirms the media’s role in holding government accountable.



‎



‎ “The state government’s action is also a gross violation of Section 22, which provides that the press… shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people,” Soniyi added.



‎



‎



‎In a joint statement, Soniyi and Ochiaka Ugwu, Secretary of the IPI Advocacy Committee, expressed dismay over what they described as an “alarming development” coming from a governor previously seen as media-friendly.



‎



‎“It is especially distressing and disappointing that Governor Umo Eno, considered a media-friendly state executive, could behave in this unacceptable and anti-democratic manner,” the statement read. “We hereby remind him that independent journalism, press freedom, and unbiased reportage are essential to democracy.”



‎



‎IPI called on the governor to act swiftly to restore confidence in his administration.



‎



‎ “We call on the governor to immediately reverse the expulsion and save his government from further embarrassment,” the organization concluded.



‎



‎As of press time, the Akwa Ibom State Government has not issued any official response to the IPI’s statement.



‎



‎