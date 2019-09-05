IPCR expresses concern over xenophobic attacks in S/Africa

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has expressed concern over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals by some miscreants in South Africa.
He called on the South Africans to remember the historical relationship between them and other African countries, during the days of apartheid.
Bakut urged the South African government to caution its people and allow peace to prevail.The professor also called on Nigerians to remain calm and not to retaliate or take the laws into their hands as the Federal Government was taking steps to address the situation.
According to him, it is important to build on the two countries relationship than to destroy it, as diplomatic crisis will not speak well for both countries and the African continent as a whole.
“Nigerian are hard working people and should not be subjected to molestation, harassment or killings just because they are not a citizen of particular country,” he said.
