IPC plans training for 12 media monitors for 2023 poll

By Jessica Dogo

The International Press Centre, says it plans to hold a two-day training from Oct. 1 to Oct.2 for 12 media monitors, ahead of 2023 general election.



Mr Olutoyin Ayoade, Communications Officer, Component 4, IPC, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.



Ayoade said that the training would prepare the print and online media to monitor, cover and report all processes of the 2023 election.



According to him, the training is to assess the level of compliance with professional and ethical standards by mainstream and online newspapers selected for the exercise.



“The monitoring will be done within the context of the expectation of the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage, which spells out responsibilities expected of journalists and other media professionals at elections.

“The Media Election Code was endorsed by media professional bodies and associations and close to 300 individual media outlets in 2018.



“It enumerates what journalists and media management should do to ensure social responsibility and integrity, equitable access for parties and candidates.

“Media access for disadvantaged groups including women, persons with disability and youths; conflict sensitivity and the avoidance of hate speech,” he said.

He said that the training was one of the activities under component 4 (Support to media) of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria-Phase 2 (EUSDGN II) project.

Ayoade said it was implemented by IPC, along with its partner, the Institute for Media and Society.

According to him, the goal of the media component was to support the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

He said that the media would help to facilitate the key ingredient of credible elections through engagement and professionalism in coverage and reportage of the electoral processes.

“The first day of the training aims to build the skill of the monitors on the processes and methodologies of media monitoring.

“They will be introduced to the philosophical basis and technicalities involved in media monitoring, the outcome of which shall include agreement between the project implementation team and the monitors on the topics.

“It will also focus on the qualitative and quantitative indices, the standards for assessing, analysing media reportage, and the coding system.

“The monthly findings and outcomes of the monitoring shall serve as instruments of engagement with journalists and media managers to address identified gaps and agree on measures for improvement,” he said.

He added that the IPC’s goal was to ensure the credibility of electoral information before, during and after the 2023 election. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

