IPC demands immediate release of detained journalist in Akwa-Ibom

The International Press Center, Lagos demands the immediate release of Kufre Carter a sports presenter with XL 106.9 FM in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement by the programme manager of the Center, Stella Nwofia and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, Lanre Arogundade, Director of IPC said the detention of the journalist, is a gross violation of rights, the Nigerian laws and all democratic tenets.

“According to a report by Secret reporters dated April 28, 2020, Kufre Carter is being detained by the Department of State Security over a leaked telephone conversation he had with a medical doctor on the method deployed by the Akwa Ibom state government in handling the spread of dreaded Covid-19 pandemic in the state,” the statement read.

“The recurring developments underscore the remarkable fact that even after twenty years of ceaseless democracy, the government can still create subtle censorships to muzzle journalists and other independent voices at the faintest criticism”, Mr Arogundade lamented.