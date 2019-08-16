IPC calls for immediate release of detained ex-Daily Trust Editor

#TrackNigeria The International Press Center (IPC) in Lagos has joined calls with other media and civil society groups to express concern over the continued detention of Ex-Daily Trust Editor, Dan-Halilu held by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The former Politics Editor at Daily Trust newspaper, Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, was arrested by the Department for Security Service (DSS) in Kaduna State for allegedly supporting the activities of #RevolutionNow in a Facebook post.

Mr Lanre Arogundade, Director, IPC in a statement issued Friday, chided the arrest and noted that “the continued detention without trial by the security operatives was illegal and unconstitutional, thereby violating their right to freedom of expression and personal liberty guaranteed by Section 34, 35, 39 and 41 of the constitution and Article 5, 6 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and peoples’ Right Act.

“The recurring developments underscore the remarkable fact that even after twenty years of ceaseless democracy, the government can still create subtle censorships to muzzle journalists and other independent voices at the faintest criticism” Mr Arogundade lamented

IPC therefore demandsled that all charges be dropped against all journalists arrested, detained and charged over the protest.