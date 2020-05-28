IPC calls for release of kidnapped NTA reporter

Share the news













The International Press Centre, IPC, has called for the release of a reporter, who works with the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, in Aba.

The call for the release is contained in a statement issued by Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of IPC, who said “it was worrisome that journalists have become endangered species, emphasizing the importance of supporting efforts to improve safety of journalists in the country.

“The International Press Centre, IPC, is extremely concerned over the increase in the number of incidents of abductions of journalists and media professionals as evident in today’s kidnap of Mrs. Chinyere Okoye, a female reporter with Nigeria Television Authority, NTA Aba.

“Mrs. Okoye’s abduction is coming barely two weeks after another female On-Air Personality (OAP) with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), – Pacesetters FM – Umuahia, Ms. Chinenye Iwuoha, was abducted according to the Sun Newspaper of May 28, 2020,” the statement read.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who appeared to have laid in wait to pick Mrs. Okoye to an unknown destination while she waited for the gate to her residence to be opened; has since contacted the husband to demand for ransom.

The IPC Director said the spate of insecurity in the country should be a big concern to all adding that it is unfortunate that journalists and other media professionals are now prime targets.

While calling on the security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the freedom of the abducted journalist, Arogundade stressed that journalists are now endangered more than ever and should therefore be mindful of their personal safety.

Related