IPAC wants Buhari to assent to amended Electoral Act without delay

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021 without delay.

IPAC Chairman in Lagos State, Mr James Adeshina, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said there was an urgent need to overhaul the electoral system to foster credible and transparent elections if Nigeria must progress and succeed in its democracy,

“The president should sign the amended Electoral Bill without any delay. It is the way forward for the nation,’’ he stressed.

Adeshina, who is also the Lagos State Chairman of the African Action Congress, said that the electronic transmission of election results would do the Nigerian democracy much good in forthcoming elections.

The National Assembly have passed the Bill and transmitted same to the president for his assent.

The Bill allows for electronic transmission of election results and the nomination of party’s flag-bearers through direct primaries, among other innovations.

Some governors have expressed reservations about direct primaries as contained in the amended Bill, urging the president not to sign it into law. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...