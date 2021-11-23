IPAC wants Buhari to assent to amended Electoral Act without delay

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021 without delay.

IPAC in Lagos State, Mr James Adeshina, made the call in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN).

said there was an urgent to overhaul the electoral system to foster credible and transparent elections if Nigeria progress and succeed in its democracy,

“The president should sign the amended Electoral Bill without any delay. It is the way forward nation,’’ stressed.

Adeshina, who is also the Lagos Chairman the African Action Congress, said the electronic transmission would do the Nigerian democracy good in forthcoming elections.

The National Assembly have passed the Bill and transmitted same to the president for his assent.

The Bill allows for electronic transmission and the nomination party’s flag-bearers through direct primaries, among innovations.

Some governors have expressed reservations about direct primaries as contained in the amended Bill, urging the president not to sign it law. (NAN)

