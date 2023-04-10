IPAC urges security to take action against Adamawa CNPP Chairman

By Ibrahim Kado

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Adamawa chapter, has called on security agencies to take action against the state Chairman of Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP), Mr Jafaru Girei, for claiming to be chairman of different political parties in the state.

Mr Bello Babajo, the IPAC state Chairman made the appeal at a news conference on Sunday in Yola.

He said that Jafaru is also misleading the public by saying that there are 32 political parties in the state as against 18.

“The IPAC is calling on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency take drastic steps to stop Comrade Jafaru Girei and his team for misleading the public which will lead to the break down of law and order as the peace and harmony in Adamawa state is not negotiable.

“To our greatest shock and surprise, on the 7th April 2023 one comrade Girei made a misleading statement that will bring chaos in Adamawa State which might lead to destruction of lives and property.

“Such statement should not came from him as the Secretary of PCRC, and therefore we call on Comrade Jafaru Girei to discontinue with such misleading statement as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Babajo also urged the general public to disregard such groups, as they are not recognised in Adamawa and of course in Nigeria.

“Again, the public should know that we have 18 political parties and not 32 as claimed by comrade Girei.

“We however stand on our earlier call for the replacement of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, before Supplementary election,” he said.

Babajo further called on the people in the state to conduct themselves peacefully during the re-run governorship election in the state on April 15. (NAN)