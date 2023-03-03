IPAC urges INEC to improve on future elections

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on its performance in future elections.

The council gave the advice in a statement by its National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, on Friday after its general council meeting in Abuja.

It advised that in the future elections, INEC should address the shortcomings and complaints raised by political parties and their candidates in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

“Council noted that election is the beauty of democracy and must be free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive and peaceful.

“It urged the commission to be adequately prepared for the exercise before embarking on it and if necessary, seek an extension of time to ensure it is properly conducted to meet international standard.”

Sani commended Nigerians for embracing peace after the presidential election and enjoined aggrieved political parties and their candidates to approach the court for redress.

He also urged the Judiciary to justify the confidence the people reposed in it as the temple of justice and last hope of all aggrieved citizens and adjudicate on all election cases on merit, ensuring that justice was not only done but seen to have been done.

“As the umbrella body of the 18 registered political parties, IPAC will continue to consolidate and deepen the nation’s democracy.

“We will ensure an environment conducive for successful elections, political stability, enduring democracy and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Together, we will build a strong, virile, progressive, egalitarian and just democratic nation,” Sani said.(NAN)