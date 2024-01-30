Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Project

IPAC tasks INEC on credible rerun election in Enugu

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Enugu State chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that Saturday’s rerun election in Enugu is credible.


IPAC stated this in a communique signed by its Chairman Mr Godwin Alor after its extraordinary meeting in Enugu on Tuesday.
Alor urged INEC to accredit credible observers to monitor the election.


He charged security agencies to provide adequate security before, during and after the election.
‘’The meeting noted with delight the improved security in the state, courtesy of Gov. Peter Mbah.


‘’It commended the governor in this regard and urged him to continue in the same direction.
‘’The meeting further set up a three-man committee of elders to reconcile the various interests in the state chapter of IPAC before the rerun election,’’ he said. (NAN)

