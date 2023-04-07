IPAC tasks INEC on credible, peaceful re-run election in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Adamawa chapter, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible and peaceful Governorship re-run election in the state.

Mr Bello Babajo, the state Chairman of the council, made the appeal at a news conference on Thursday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC had declared the governorship election inconclusive in Adamawa and scheduled for re-run election on April 15.

Babajo noted that Adamawa is a peaceful state and has never experienced political crisis.

“The 2023 election has come and gone in some places, while in Adamawa ours is inconclusive as declared by INEC due to their own reasons.

“Adamawa state is a peaceful State which has never experienced any political crisis in the history of political struggles.

“As you are aware the constitution of Nigeria enshrine INEC with a responsibility to conduct election and declare the winner.

“We call on all citizens to remain calm as we continue to enjoy our peaceful co-existence as we pursue it in a legitimate procedure,” he said.

According to him, to record credible re-run election, the INEC chairman need to deploy a new Resident Electoral Commissioner to the state.

He said that all political parties are ready to support and cooperate for credible elections in the state. (NAN)