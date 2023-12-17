Sunday, December 17, 2023
IPAC seeks presidential assent to Federal Medical Centre Osogbo Bill

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Inter Party  Advisory Council Movement (IPAC), has called on President Bola Tinubu to passionately give assent to the Federal Medical Centre ( FMC) Osogbo bill passed by 9th Assembly.

The council urged  President Tinubu  to take an immediate action on the  bill  sponsored by former Sen.  Ajiblola Basiru in  the 9th Assembly .

Mr Wale Adebayo,  IPAC chairman, who made the call in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo,  expressed concern that the absence of such facility had deprived the state of first class health care centre.

He said that federal medical centres (FMCs) were established nationwide in states to provide quality and cost effective tertiary health care services .

” This centres also provide timely clinical and  other supportive services to patients within the jurisdiction in a milieu of qualitative research and training activities.

“Truth be told, the state is in desperate need of a medical centre to cater for the health of our people at a reasonable price, ” Adebayo said .

According to him,  the people of Osun are at receiving end of outrageous fees charged by proprietors of private hospitals in the state.

The IPAC chairman added that Osun had been the only state in the south west without a federal medical centre.

Adebayo called on President Tinubu’ s administration to consider the throngs of patients seeking medical attention in the state by assenting to the FMC bill for the benefit of the state.  (NAN)

By Joshua Oladipo

