IPAC, others laud Tinubu on subsidy removal

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and an educationist, Mrs Deborah Fakorede, have lauded President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement that the government would no longer shoulder the responsibility of fuel subsidy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu in his inaugural speech on Monday said that he would implement the previous administration’s policy on fuel subsidy removal and channel the funds used to pay subsidy to infrastructure development.

Mr Israel Ayeni, the Secretary of IPAC in Ondo State, in an interview with NAN on Tuesday, said that if the government could make the country’s refineries functional, nobody would talk about fuel subsidy again.

Ayeni asked Nigerians to give the new administration some time to fix the country’s economy and address other areas that needed urgent attention.

“We have to make our refineries functional and we will stop talking about subsidy. Let Nigerians give this new administration time and endure the pain the subsidy removal may bring.

“Though it may be at the detriment of masses; it will not last for long.

“We hope that this administration will fix our refineries then we will enjoy it for long,” he said.

The state IPAC secretary asked the government to set up a price regulatory body that would make prices of goods and services stable.

According to him, such a regulatory body will eliminate the arbitrary increase in prices of goods and services by suppliers, producers and middlemen.

Ayeni stated that there was great belief that the Tinubu administration would be favourable to all and sundry, adding that the administration must deliver dividends of democracy as soon as possible.

He said that Nigerians could no longer afford to suffer, adding that the morning downpour during the inauguration of the President on Monday signified that the new government would herald comfort and relief for Nigerians.

Also, Fakorede, said that the proposed fuel subsidy removal was a welcome development.

The educationist tasked the government to use the money that should have been spent on subsidy to provide public infrastructure and social amenities for Nigerians.

“How soon are we expecting positive effect of the subsidy removal? Government should let it be soon so that the hardship attributed to the removal will be shortened,” she said.

Fakorede enjoined the Tinubu-led administration to prioritise fixing the education sector by equipping it with necessary facilities with quality human resources.

She said that there should be better provision for the sector in the country’s annual appropriation bill

Similarly, Rev. Anselm Ologunwa, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ondo State, said that Nigerians should support the new administration and ensure it succeeds in all sectors for the benefit of the country.

Ologunwa said that Christians in the state have been directed to as a duty pray for God’s wisdom, strength and enablement for the President and the new administration to succeed. (NAN)