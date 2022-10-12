IPAC, others decry rising violence in Enugu politics

By Benson Ezugwu

The Enugu State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Mr Edwin Aroh, has expressed worry over the rising cases of political violence in some parts of the state.



Aroh spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.



He said that the council was disturbed by the unwholesome development coming in the build up to the 2023 General Elections.

He said, “We in the council are concerned. The situation is very worrisome.”



He said that the council had held a meeting of all the party chairmen to explore ways to deal with the situation.



“We also had a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, where it was agreed that all the parties should submit their campaign time table.



“The idea is that no two parties will hold rally the same day to avoid clashes,” Aroh said.



He said that it was difficult to apportion blame to any particular political party.



“It could be by some elements, who are not ready to participate in the election.



“I know that there are some people who have vowed to disrupt elections in the South-East because of perceived injustice in the country.



“But my advice is that such people should channel their energies to making sure that they participate to vote out those perpetuating bad governance,” he said.



Also, the Labour Party Candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District, Mr Okey Ezea, said he was worried that some political parties were being targetted for attacks without the authorities condemning such acts.



Ezea said that the situation may lead to voter apathy, if not checked by relevant government agencies.



“Some people are not just ready for the election and their plan is to intimidate the voters and ensure they did not come out to vote,” he said.



He urged INEC to beam its searchlight on the state during the general elections to guarantee a free and fair exercise.



Mr John Nwobodo, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Accord Party, said that violence in any form should not be condoned.



“Election is not a do-or-die affair. Enugu State has been a very peaceful state and we want it to remain so,” Nwobodo said.



NAN recalls that the state recorded some violent incidents at the weekend, including the invasion of the Labour Party ward meeting in Igbo-eze North Local Government Area and killing of an APC Ward Chairman by gunmen. (NAN)

