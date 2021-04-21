The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State on Wednesday applauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for setting machinery in motion for the conduct of Local Government elections in July.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said elections would hold in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State.

Reacting, the state IPAC Chairman, James Adeshina, told NAN in Lagos that the elections deepen democracy, especially at the third tier of government.

“We want to appreciate the Lagos State Government for heeding our calls to conduct local government election without giving any room for appointment of sole administrators or caretaker committees to run councils when the tenure of the incumbents expires in July.

“We want to most importantly thank the governor as well as the LASIEC for finally choosing a date for the local government election in Lagos State.

“I would want to advice or counsel that the state government and LASIEC should ensure that there is a level playing grounds for every political party in Lagos State as we have 18 recognised political parties in Lagos.

“So, it should be a free and fair election,” he said.

Adeshina said: “As IPAC, we will be doing out best as we have always been doing. We need LASIEC to join us in voter education and sensitisation to reduce the usual voter apathy.

“We want a good turnout and result at the end of the day because the truth is that, there is always voter apathy in elections.

“We need to give hope to Lagos residents and encourage them to come out to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming local government election to elect their representatives across local governments and wards.”

NAN reports that the tenure of the incumbent, who have been in power since 2017, will expire in July.(NAN)

