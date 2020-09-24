IPAC lauds Gov. Zulum’s readiness to conduct LGAs elections 10 years after

Share the news













The Inter-Party advisory Council (IPAC), Borno chapter, has commended Gov. Babagana Zulum on his readiness to ensure the conduct of Local Government Council Elections in the State, 10 years after.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that there had been no election in the 27 Local Government Areas due to the security challenges and insurgency in the past 10 years in the state.

The councils were being administered by caretaker committees appointed by the governor.

In a statement on Thursday, the IPAC Secretary, Alhaji Abba Modu, said that the conduct of elections into the councils would promote community participation in governance.

He added that it would also encourage growth of democratic culture and enhance transparency in the councils’ administration.

Modu said that the council equally appreciated the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), on the level of preparation against the upcoming elections scheduled to take place in the 27 LGAs in the state.

He said, “about 75 per cent of the 18 Political Parties registered in the state successfully conducted their Primary Elections as scheduled by BOSIEC, describing it as “free and fair”.

NAN also reports that the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) has slated Nov. 28, for elections into all the 27 Local Government Areas and 312 wards of the state.(NAN)

