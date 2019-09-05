IPAC inaugurates new national exco, pledges to propagate standard electoral principles

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed its commitment to the propagation of standard electoral principles where the interest of Nigerians will continue to be advanced during elections.

IPAC President, Chief Peter Ameh, stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the inauguration of the newly-elected national executives of the council who will pilot the affairs of its from 2019 to 2020.

The re-elected president said that one of the cardinal principles of IPAC was to work towards free, fair, credible and nonviolent elections which must be seen to represent the interest of Nigerians.

Ameh, who is the National Chairman of Peoples Progressives Alliance (PPA), said that IPAC would work with stakeholders to ensure that elections were improved upon in the country and that the will of the people were allowed to prevail.

“That is why in every electoral circle, whether general or staggered, we have what is called sensitisation workshops within the states where elections is taking place.

“Then, we also sensitise the general public so that they can know their rights and the fact that their votes matter in the development of their society.

“IPAC will not relent in continuing to propagate these principles where the interests of Nigerians will be respected without intimidations,” he said.

Ameh pledged that IPAC would work with stakeholders to sensitise the voters on the need for credible and non-violent elections during the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

Also speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the National Publicity Secretary of IPAC, Mr Ademola Babatunde, said that the council was ready to defend electoral processes that would offer Nigerians credible leadership.

Babatunde, who is the National Chairman of Community Movement Party (NCMP), said that IPAC would not fail to perform the responsibility of defending parties’ structure, image and code of conduct.

“We will not fail in our responsibility to ensure mutual relationship between IPAC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as to watch over INEC to see that it provides level playing ground for all political parties in the electoral process.

“If we fail at this point in time to build a fundamental structure within IPAC, we will find out that political parties may find it difficult to deliver their manifestoes to the general public,’’ he said.

Babatunde added that IPAC would not fail in re-orientating Nigerians on the need to participate in the electoral process for them to defend the development of democracy and the nation’s economy.

NAN reports that the highlights of the occasion included the administering of oath of office on the new executives who were elected on Aug. 27.

The new executives were Georgina Dakpokpo, Secretary-General; Mrs Chika Ibemene, Vice President I; Razak Eyiowuawi, Vice President II; Mrs Eunice Atuejide, Deputy Secretary-General and Mr Tope Fasua, National Treasurer.

Others included Mr Idreez Alabi, National Financial Secretary; Hamisu Santuraki, National Organising and Welfare Secretary; Chukwudi Ezeobika, National Legal Advisor and Suleiman Yusuf, National Youth Policy Advisor.

The remaining officers were Mrs Grace Ishaku, National Gender and Disability Advisor and Amb. Lewis Abah, National Audit Control Officer. (NAN)