IPAC inaugurates committees for Peer Review Mechanism on SDG implementation

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has inaugurated four adhoc committees for its Peer Review Mechanism project.

The project is aimed at monitoring the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and campaign promises by elected leaders in Nigeria.

Inaugurating the adhoc committees in Abuja on Wednesday in Ilorin, the IPAC National Chairman, Mr Sani Yabagi, listed them to be Fund Raising Committee chaired by the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

The Steering Committee, chaired by acting Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Abba Ali; while the Contact and Mobilisation Committee is chaired by acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagum.

Yabagi said that the Constitution Drafting Committee, would have the PDP National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuogha, as its chairman.

Yabagi, who did not disclose the timeframe given to the adhoc committee, said they would help the council to review SDG implementation by the president, governors, and other elected leaders in the country.

“As we all know, the SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

“As Party leaders, we have a crucial role to play in the implementation of the SDGs.

“We are responsible for ensuring that the policies and programmes our elected members implement are aligned with the SDGs and that we make progress towards achieving the targets set out in the Party Manifesto and the SDGs.

“The Peer Review Mechanism is an important tool that will help us to assess progress our elected members are making towards achieving party manifesto and the SDGs.

“It provides an opportunity for our Governors to learn from each other, share best practices, and identify areas where they need to improve,” Yabagi said.

He said that through the peer review mechanism, elected members could work together to identify the challenges and opportunities in their respective states, and develop strategies and activities that would help them achieve the inaugural speech promises, party manifesto and the SDGs.

Yabagi said that IPAC would also engage with all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organisations, private sector entities and individuals to ensure that everyone is involved in the implementation of the peer review mechanism.

“I am confident that through the Peer Review Mechanism, we can make a significant contribution to the implementation of the Party Manifesto and SDGs.

“I, therefore, charge us to work together to build a nation where no one is left behind, where everyone has access to education, healthcare and clean water, where the planet is protected, and where peace and prosperity are enjoyed by all,” he said.

Yabagi urged all members of the committees to take their responsibilities seriously and work diligently to ensure that they make progress towards achieving party manifesto and the SDGs through the effective implementation of the peer review mechanism.

Responding on behalf of the committee leaders and members, Osuogha promised that they would not let the council and Nigerians down.

He also pledged that the committee members would diligently discharge their responsibility. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

