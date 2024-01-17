IPAC in Osun advises political parties to disregard request by OSIEC for their details

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun has advised political parties in the state to disregard a directive by the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) to the parties to provide it with their details.

The Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun, Mr Wale Adebayo, gave the advice in statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo by the council’s Secretary, Mr Tosin Odeyemi.

The statement quoted Adebayo as saying that the OSIEC Chairman, Mr Hashim Abioye, should have gone through the proper channels and follow the correct procedures to make the request.

“The chairman has not called for a meeting to familiarise himself with chieftains and stakeholders of each political party.

” OSIEC has no jurisdiction to ask for particulars of political parties.

“There should be a stakeholders meeting between the chairman and political parties,” the IPAC chairman added. (NAN)

By Joshua Oladipo

