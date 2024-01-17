Wednesday, January 17, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectIPAC in Osun advises political parties to disregard request by OSIEC for...
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

IPAC in Osun advises political parties to disregard request by OSIEC for their details

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
53

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun has advised political parties in the state to disregard a directive by the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) to the parties to provide it with their details.

The Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun, Mr Wale Adebayo, gave the advice in statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo by the council’s Secretary, Mr Tosin Odeyemi.

The statement quoted Adebayo as saying that the OSIEC Chairman, Mr Hashim Abioye, should have gone through the proper channels and follow the correct procedures to make the request.

“The chairman has not called for a meeting to familiarise himself with chieftains and stakeholders of each political party.

” OSIEC has no jurisdiction to ask for particulars of political parties.

“There should be a stakeholders meeting between the chairman and political parties,” the IPAC chairman added. (NAN)

By Joshua Oladipo

Previous article
FCTA ‘ll provide logistics to security agencies to flush out criminals – Wike
Next article
NCS hands over seized illicit drugs to NAFDAC in Sokoto
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.