IPAC hails peaceful conduct of PDP primaries in Delta

The Delta chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for conducting free, fair, credible and peaceful primaries for 2023 election.

Mr Emeka Bidokwu, the state IPAC Chairman said this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba.

Bidokwusaid that IPAC monitored the primaries from the House of Assembly to the governorship and was highly impressed with the entire processes, which he noted were in line with INEC’s guidelines.

He congratulated the candidates for their emergence and urged them to work with their party in the remaining part of the electoral process.

Bidokwu, who is also the State Chairman of Action Alliance (AA) said that the umbrella body of political parties was equally happy with the conduct of party activities by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He said that the leadership of the party in the state had maintained compliance with the stipulated guidelines in all processes of the 2023 general elections.

The IPAC chairman charged the other political parties in state to emulate the PDP in the conduct of their primaries, insisting that the council would not be a party to anything done outside the stipulated guidelines of the nation’s electoral umpire, INEC

He assured that IPAC would continue to play the roles expected of it in the state including ensuring cordial intra and inter party relations, in a bid to strengthen democracy in the country.

Bidokwu urged all registered political parties in the state to put their houses in order and obey the extant rules and regulations to enable them participate seamlessly in the electoral process.(NAN)

