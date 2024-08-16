IPAC  expresses satisfaction with LGs election preparation  in Bauchi State

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed satisfaction with the preparations made so far by the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) for the Saturday Local Government elections.

The State Chairman of the council, Mr Auwal Isa, was reacting to a statement allegedly issued by a chairmanship aspirant of a political party, discrediting BASIEC’s efforts to conduct a free, fair, and credible elections.

”After scrutinising the allegations, IPAC finds that BASIEC has put in place necessary arrangements to ensure a credible election.

“As a critical stakeholder and advocate for electoral systems that reflect true democratic norms and values, IPAC has been working closely with BASIEC to ensure a successful election.

“Our findings indicate that BASIEC has fulfilled its pledge to conduct a free, fair, and transparent election,” the chairman said.

He urged the electorate to come out en masse and exercise their right to vote for the party of their choice.

“We also remind the public that freedom of expression should not be used to incite or mislead others, and any grievances should not be construed as a threat to the electoral process,” Isa said

According to him, the public should disregard allegations aimed at jeopardising the electoral process, and IPAC’s officials are vigilant and will resist any attempts to compromise the election.

“We are committed to safeguarding our nascent democracy and ensuring a peaceful and credible election.

‘`Let us work together to strengthen our democracy and ensure a better future for all,” Isa said. (NAN)