IPAC elects new executives in Lagos

Mr James Adeshina, Chairman, African Action Congress (AAC), was on Tuesday elected the new Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Lagos State Chapter.

Adeshina emerged the new IPAC chairman after defeating the National Chairman of Social Democratic Party, Femi Olaniyi in a keenly contested election.

With this election, Adeshina will now oversee the affairs of the Lagos chapter of IPAC, which is the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria for the next one year.

Delegates from 14 registered political parties voted for candidates of their choice into various executive committee positions of IPAC during the election.

Mr Egbeola Martins, Deputy National Secretary of the Council and Co-Chairman of IPAC Election Committee, announced that Adeshina scored 10 votes to defeat his opponent, Olaniyi, who scored four votes.

Addressing journalists, Adeshina promised that IPAC under his leadership would provide adequate sensitisation to residents to address voter apathy in the state.

He implored all youths to be concerned and take ownership of the leadership of this great nation.

“We will use every legitimate means to mobilise and sensitise average Nigerian to be a partaker in future elections,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Election Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Dantali, expressed IPAC readiness to forge ahead as one indivisible body.

Other newly elected executive members include; Rasaki Oyekanmi, Deputy Chairman; Jaiyeola Bolaji, Secretary; Temilola Akinade, Assistant Secretary; Adeyemo Bunmi, Organising Secretary; Mustapha Adekunle. Financial Secretary; Adewale Bolaji, Legal Adviser and Shola Omolola, Treasurer. (NAN)