IPAC dissolves Rivers State chapter

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National body of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has dissolved its Rivers State chapter over an alleged “gross misconduct and flagrant violation of the provisions of the council’s 2021 Revised Code of Conduct”.

This is contained in a statement signed by the council’s National Secretary, Mallam Yusuf Dantalle on Saturday.

The council said that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the its General Assembly meeting held on March 9.

The council said it ratified the recommendation for the immediate dissolution of the state chapter after it adopted a governorship candidate, an action that violated the Code of Conduct of the group.

“IPAC is not a political party but a platform for all political parties saddled with the mandate of promoting and defending the interests of all registered political parties in Nigeria.

“Hence it should be neutral, fair, and impartial to all,” Dantalle said.

“The council has condemned (the action) and dissociates itself from the actions of the state chapter of the council for endorsing Mr Siminialaye Fubara as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“Let us be unequivocal that those behind this scripted spectacle are nothing but political pawns.

“All political parties whose officials were found to be part of this malpractice are enjoined to take disciplinary actions against the culprits to serve as deterent to others.

He called on the electorate in the state not to allow themselves to be used to elect just anybody, but vote for candidates of their choices in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections rescheduled for March,18. (NAN)