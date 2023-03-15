IPAC denies endorsing any candidate for Gombe guber poll

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Gombe State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has denied endorsing a particular candidate for Saturday’s governorship poll.

Mr Uba Ayuba, the state’s IPAC Chairman, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

Ayuba said that IPAC would not endorse any candidate for whatever reasons, saying however, that political parties as members of IPAC were at liberty to endorse candidates of their choice.

‘’IPAC is not a political party but a platform for all political parties saddled with the mandate of promoting and defending the interests of all registered political parties in the country hence should be neutral, fair and impartial.

“It is not in our mandate to endorse any candidate, if anybody is endorsing any candidate he is doing that on his own,’’ he said.

Ayuba appealed to members of the public to disregard any insinuation that IPAC had a preferred candidate for the governorship poll.

“IPAC has no candidate; we are neutral and continue to be neutral so voters in Gombe State are free to choice any political party or candidate of their choice,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight governorship candidates of different parties had on Monday endorsed Gov. Inuwa Yahaya for the election.

The candidates were Gana Aliyu of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Sulaiman Sunusi of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Sadiq Abdulhamid of Boot Party (BP) and Adamu Muhammad of Action Peoples Party (APP).

Others included Sulaiman Jibrin of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Adamu Ɗanmakka of African Action Congress (AAC), Kelmi Jacob Lazarus of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Muhammad Abubakar of Allied Peoples Party (APP).(NAN)