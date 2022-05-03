IPAC constitutes zonal executives, demands inclusive governance

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), South-west Zone, says it has constituted an executive team, headed by Mr Dare Ojo, the Oyo State Council Chairman.

The IPAC zonal Secretary, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the executive committee officials were nominated and set up at the zonal inaugural meeting on April 30 in Ibadan.

Mobolaji said that the council had called for a more inclusive governance across states in the zone, to enhance a better society.

“Government, both at federal and state levels, should be all-inclusive to have a balanced and productive democracy.

“The government and governance at all strata, belong to all of us, irrespective of who wins or loses the election.

“After all, the result must be accepted and signed by other political parties, before an election can be considered to be conclusive, free and fair.

“IPAC is all set to ensure that we have a working democracy and a working and progressive nation,” Mobolaji, who is the Lagos IPAC Chairman, stated .

He noted that the meeting had in attendance, chairmen from Osun (Mr Adewale Adebayo), Ogun (Mr Samson Okusanya) and Ondo (Prince Olaoluwa Adesanya).

Mobolaji said that Adebayo emerged the Zonal Organising Secretary; Okusanya, the Zonal Publicity Secretary; Adesanya, the Zonal Treasurer while Mr Ifedayo Iyaniwura was nominated as the zonal Financial Secretary.

He added that IPAC, as an advisory body and a major political stakeholder, was set to play a role in deepening democracy.

The IPAC zonal secretary added that the council would not relent in creating a paradigm shift in the political system, for a more credible, free and fair elections at all levels of government in the nation.

He said IPAC’s aim and objectives were to work with INEC at national and state levels, to ensure that there was fairness and equity in dealing with all political parties and election activities.

“We are to work at the grassroot level to educate and sensitise electorate on election matters and activities, to reduce or possibly eradicate voters apathy.

“We are also to serve as advisory body to ruling party in all states, making constructive criticism and calling them to order where necessary,” Mobolaji said.(NAN)

